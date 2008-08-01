Nrcc Head: Go Ahead, Flay Us! We Don't Mind!

Yikes. Jackie Kucinich at the Hill caught a conference call with beleaguered NRCC head Tom Cole:
During a conference call, the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman instructed candidates, campaign managers and press secretaries that given the anti-incumbent environment, it could be beneficial for House GOP candidates to distance themselves from politicians they may be serving with next year. “These [congressional approval] ratings are worse than we had on the eve of losing the majority,” Cole said. “Don’t be afraid to say you are disappointed in fellow Republicans … "
The NRCC chief discouraged candidates from attending the national convention in Minneapolis-St. Paul, saying that spending days there would be a “waste of time,” and they would be better off campaigning.
I think it's pretty tough to radically distance yourself from the entirety of Congress, both parties, while running for Congress unless you're part of a movement -- '94, '06 -- that's doing so en masse. Otherwise, you essentially have to argue you're going to get there and revolutionize the whole thing alone -- and how can a freshman in the House shake things up solo, save things like cherry-bombing the cloakroom bathrooms, etc?
--Eve Fairbanks