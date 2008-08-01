More On Mccain's Ongoing "troops" Smear

I blogged (very) briefly about this last night, but I think it's worth unpacking in slightly more detail. In its "Troops" ad last weekend, the McCain campaign charged that on his overseas trip "[Barack Obama] made time to go to the gym, but canceled a visit with wounded troops. Seems the Pentagon wouldn't allow him to bring cameras."

The pushback was swift and unequivocal. NBC's Andrea Mitchell, who was present on the trip, called the suggestion that Obama canceled the visit because he couldn't bring cameras, "literally not true." The Washington Post said that there was "no evidence that the charge is true." When the Post asked the McCain campaign to offer any evidence to support the charge, "[McCain spokesman Tucker] Bounds provided three examples, none of which alleged that Obama had wanted to take members of the media to the hospital."

On Wednesday, the McCain campaign finally retracted the allegation. As campaign blogger Michael Goldfarb wrote, "Earlier today, we conceded there was no evidence that Senator Obama canceled his visit with the troops simply because the media was not be allowed to accompany him."

Yet later Wednesday, the McCain campaign stumbled upon evidence they thought might support their initial allegation (more on this "evidence" in a sec), and un-retracted the allegation. It's hard to overstate how low a standard for truthfulness this represents. The McCain camp admits that they made the allegation despite having absolutely no evidence that it was true. Subsequently, when they ran into a shred of evidence conceivably supporting their fabricated allegation, they reasserted it, saying they were right all the time. By this standard, any allegation that has not been preemptively disproven--that McCain supported the war because he was bribed by oil companies, say, or that the reason he's so close to Phil Gramm is that he and Cindy are evading taxes by hiding assets in Gramm's Swiss bank--is fair game to throw out there, on the off chance that, somewhere down the road, some evidence that it's true might be uncovered.