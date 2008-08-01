Good Times With The Lights Out

Sounds like a good time on the Hill today, as Politico is reporting with most excellent and amusing updates. The Dems have switched off the lights, mics, and cameras (twice) yet the GOP is talking away about energy policy. Someone is looking for a bullhorn, and Arizona Rep. John Shadegg, who said this week he'd gladly take McCain's seat should the presumptive Republican nominee win in November, has proclaimed the situation "a kick" in comparison to the House's usually dull days.

I'd like a front row seat to this one. Too bad C-SPAN is blacked out. But hey, at least some energy is being conserved...

--Seyward Darby