Dept. Of Corrections

I recently wrote that that J Street, the "political arm of the pro-Israel, pro-peace movement," backs “the Right of Return” and “unconditional territorial concessions by Israel.” The group doesn’t. I also mistakenly imputed that position to several bloggers—Eric Alterman, Matthew Yglesias, and Ezra Klein. I now know that none of them have explicitly endorsed either unconditional territorial concessions or the right of return. I was wrong to imply that they did.



To be clear, I continue to think that the policies promoted by J Street are dangerous and naive. And I'll return to this debate again soon. But my serious disagreements do not excuse these inaccuracies, for which I apologize.



--James Kirchick

