Taking The Sting Out Of Summer

August is upon us, meaning most of official Washington has fled town for more scenic locales. Those (like me) whose idea of a perfect holiday revolves around a nice stretch of sandy beach should check out Sunday's NYT front-pager on the rise of the jelly fish.

It turns out that global warming, pollution, and overfishing are great news for these "cockroaches of the open waters."

If you do get stung, vinegar apparently helps take the sting out. (Do not rinse with fresh water.)

Or you could always try the "Friends" solution: