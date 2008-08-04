Why Kaine Over Sebelius?

Everywhere you look these days it's Tim Kaine, Tim Kaine, Tim Kaine. The Virginia governor has emerged as the "change"-oriented veep choice for Obama. But if we're talking about outside-of-Washington options, why have we forgotten all about Kansas guv Kathleen Sebelius? Has the objection of some--I suspect more like a very vocal few--Hillary supporters to promoting any political woman besides Hillary really dimmed Sebelius's chances?

Anatomy aside, she's just more impressive:

Sebelius first won her governorship in an upset; Kaine had his office more or less bequeathed to him by the outrageously popular Democratic superhero Mark Warner. Sebelius has been governor for six years; Kaine has only three years' top-executive experience. Sebelius co-opted Republicans in her state, shrewdly manipulating the Kansas GOP's internal divisions and even persuading one of its recent chairmen to switch parties and run with her in 2006; Kaine's struggle to control the stubborn Virginia GOP has culminated in a bitter, unproductive battle over transportation. Sebelius balanced Kansas's budget in her first year in office by aggressively routing out administrative waste; while it's not fair to blame Kaine for the general economic slowdown, he doesn't have an achievement on this order he can point to, and Virginia faces a budget shortfall in 2009. Sebelius was one of Time's five best governors of 2005; uber-guru of Virginia politics Larry Sabato wrote last week that "having studied the records of the dozen most recent governors, I would characterize Kaine's term to this point as belonging to the bottom quartile."