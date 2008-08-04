Que Sera Cera

If, like me, you believe that Michael Cera ("Arrested Development," Juno, Superbad) has a good shot at being a top comic talent for the next 50 years, a Bob Newhart for the 21st century, then you'll be pleased to know that the trailer for his next adorable indie comedy, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (due out in October), is now online. (If you do not believe this, there's no helping you.) And yes, the Thin Man reference in the title doesn't hurt either, even with the extra "h."

(via Vulture)

--Christopher Orr

