Convictionless Kristof

Nicholas D. Kristof has the vanity of the absolutely righteous. The New York Times advertises a contest in which the winners accompany its preachy op-ed columnist to the sights of his moral witness. There are never ambiguities in his case studies. But what always falls short are practical remedies. In fact, his remedies are never practical.

Take Darfur. Yes, we know about the genocide. It was he -- I should admit -- and our own Eric Reeves and Richard Just who brought this calamity to our attention. Just and Reeves do not believe the the United Nations is able or, for that matter, willing to do what needs to do be done to stop the killing. After all, China and Russia are structurally empowered to block any constructive moves on the matter by virtue of their veto rights on the Security Council. The Security Council is the graveyard of good intentions in international affairs. What's more: since the Arab states are at best indifferent to (and at worst supportive of) the ongoing racialist assaults on the black people of Sudan, both Muslim and Christian, there is other embedded resistance to concrete action against the genocide. I can't recall whether Kristof has ever noted the overwhelming Arab backing for these heinous deeds. Or, for that matter, and not just by abstention, South Africa's decisive non-involvement in the issue.

And take Kristof's unambiguous siding with the Palestinians against Israel, with the Hamas Palestinians, at that. He relies on the good intentions of the most extreme Palestinians -- who only this past weekend -- started a war against Fatah men in Gaza during which Hamas murdered nine men and injured and maimed roughly 120. Now, Kristof also wants Israel to support Mohammad Abbas and his Fatah flank. But how will Israel negotiating with Hamas strengthen the so-called "moderate" camp among the Arabs of Palestine?

The Times does not require Kristof to make his moral ends meet.