The H.i. Mcdunnough Theory Of John Mccain

Josh Marshall points to a peculiar (though all-too-typical) "Hardball" segment in which the participants take for granted that that John McCain is far too decent ever to run a campaign as sleazy as, well, the one he's running now, so the blame for his current race to the bottom must reside solely with his advisers:

I'd like to point out that this exact line of argument was previously applied to Ronald Reagan by H.I. McDunnough in the Coen brothers' delirious second feature, Raising Arizona (go to the 1:40 mark):





