The Party Of Jerry Springer?

Via email, Jane Mitakides, congressional candidate for Ohio's 3rd district, has just invited me to "Cocktails and Conversation" with special guest Jerry Springer.

Now, I spent a fair amount of time with the infamous Mr. Springer--on the phone and in person--when he was toying with a congressional run of his own a few years back. When it comes to politics, he's a nice, serious, and surprisingly earnest guy.

But we are also talking about the godfather of trash tv. Arguably no name--not Paris, Britney, or even Lindsay--says "debased culture" quite like Jerry Springer. The man has a comic opera named after him for god sake.

So I'm wondering: Celebrity value notwithstanding, is it really wise for any Democrat to publicize Springer as a political compatriot? It's risky business in an average year, considering Republicans' penchant for painting Dems as out-of-touch-with-mainstream-America, Hollywood-star-huggers. In a year where John McCain is cutting tacky commercials trying to link Barack Obama with Paris Hilton, the strategy seems even more fraught.