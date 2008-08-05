Does Tom Cruise Know About This?

The newest McCain ad describes McCain as "the original maverick":

Actually, I think this is a pretty good ad. It suggests that, at least when he's not cutting nasty spots comparing Obama to Britney and Paris, Steve Schmidt is going to steer McCain on a course similar to the one he plotted for Schwarzenegger in 2006. Then again, the McCain campaign's obliquely anti-Bush line that "we're worse off than we were four years ago" is probably too oblique to offset the pictures of McCain and Bush hugging.