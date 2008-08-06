Obama's Big Moneymen

The Times has a piece today about Obama's big donors, clearly an issue worth exploring. Yes, it's impressive that almost half his fundraising haul has come from people who've contributed $200 or less (versus only a quarter for McCain). But that still leaves the other half--which, when you've raised almost $300 million, is a lot of money.

That said, the timing of the piece is a little strange in light of this paragraph toward the end:

Donations in June, the latest month for which Mr. Obama has disclosed his donors to the Federal Election Commission , illustrate the double-barreled nature of the campaign’s fund-raising. Mr. Obama brought in nearly $31 million in contributions of less than $200, his best month for small donations. But he also collected more than $12 million in contributions of $1,000 or more, the most since the first half of 2007.

Thirty-one million out of some $52 million raised in June is pretty damn impressive and suggests the trend line is moving in the right direction. Again, it doesn't exactly undercut the piece--the absolute numbers from big donors are still staggering. But, when push comes to shove, it's easier to ignore big donors if most of your money comes from other sources, as is increasingly the case for Obama.

The only thing that truly worries me about the Obama donor base is the potential influence of finance types: