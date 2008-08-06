TNR senior editor Jonathan Cohn's book Sick: The Untold Story of America's Health Care Crisis--and The People Who Pay The Price has won the Harry Chapin Media Award, which is given out by World Hunger Year to recognize the year's best work on hunger and poverty-related issues.

Sick, which builds heavily on ideas and arguments developed in The New Republic, was also a finalist for the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award and the New York Public Library's Helen Bernstein Award. Congratulations!

--Barron YoungSmith