A Semi-defense Of Toby Keith

Max Blumenthal has evidently made it his mission to brand the country music star Toby Keith as a pro-lynching racist. The evidence? These lyrics from Keith's ode to vigilantism "Beer for My Horses":

Grand pappy told my pappy back in my day, son

A man had to answer for the wicked that he'd done

Take all the rope in Texas

Find a tall oak tree, round up all of them bad boys

Hang them high in the street

For all the people to see

Blumenthal argues:

During the days when Toby Keith's "Grandpappy" stalked the Jim Crow South, lynching was an institutional method of terror employed against blacks to maintain white supremacy.

I think Blumenthal is reading way too much into those lyrics; but even if he isn't, here's the thing: Blumenthal never mentions that Keith sings "Beer For My Horses" with Willie Nelson, and it's actually Nelson who sings the supposedly incriminating lyrics (as you can see at about the 1:43 mark of the music video).

Now Willie Nelson's been called a lot of things--a pot head, a tax cheat, etc--but I don't think anyone's ever called Willie Nelson (who just recorded an album with Wynton Marsalis) a racist. So if Blumenthal wants to argue that Keith is pro-lynching, he needs to argue that Nelson is, too--which is something he doesn't do.