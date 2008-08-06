Up Close And Personal

I haven't seen the seminal Robert Drew political documentaries Primary and Crisis (yet), but Slate offers a fascinating taste this week with a video slide show culled from the films. They capture that briefest of journalistic moments when cameras became mobile enough to follow politicians around, but not yet ubiquitous enough for their access to be restricted. How did Jackie Kennedy conceal her fidgeting when speaking publicly? What did Hubert Humphrey look like napping? And which Kennedy brother had more onscreen charisma? Drew offered some of the most intimate documentary evidence we're ever likely to have.

--Christopher Orr

