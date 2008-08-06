Edwards In Denver?

You don't have to accept the legitimacy of the National Enquirer's continuing drumbeat* against John Edwards to realize that the question of whether he gets (or wants) a prominent role at the Democratic convention is becoming pretty sticky. The higher his national profile the more excuses reporters have to ask nettlesome questions.



* Linking still doesn't feel right, somehow, but you can see Drudge for more.

Update: Today's NY Post "Page Six" item, mining a Jay McInerney angle, seems to contain the most direct on-the-record Edwards denial to date: "It is completely untrue, ridiculous." Oops, no: That's an old quote from the Enquirer.

--Michael Crowley