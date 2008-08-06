The Mini-review: 'Pineapple Express'

Call it the Summer of the Hybrid--and, no, I'm not talking about Priuses, for which the waiting lists are now reportedly as long as six months. No, this is the summer that The Dark Knight tried semi-successfully to combine a superhero flick with a philosophical inquiry, Hancock tried rather less successfully to combine the same with a substance-abuse melodrama (among other things), and The Happening tried, with complete success, to combine a horror movie with the thrill of watching paint dry.

Today Pineapple Express, a stoner-comedy-cum-violent-crime movie, joins the throng, and while it's not the best of the bunch it's certainly not the worst. The suddenly ubiquitous Seth Rogen (who also co-wrote) stars as Dale Denton, a process server with a substantial weed habit who happens to witness a gangland hit (conducted by Gary Cole and Rosie Perez, no less) and, worse, leaves behind a half-smoked joint that can be traced to his laid-back dealer Saul (James Franco). Soon the two are on the lam from the killers--losing themselves in the woods, dodging ninjas, and conducting a fraught series of negotiations with Saul's dealer, Red (Danny McBride), who can't quite decide whose side he's on.

There's plenty to like here: Franco's charmingly loopy Spicoli act; a hilarious prologue featuring Bill Hader as an Army volunteer testing the effects of experimental superpot; a comically berserk fight sequence poised midway between Goodman-Cage in Raising Arizona and Gandolfini-Arquette in True Romance; a marvelous turn by McBride as the scrupulously polite (and politely unscrupulous) Red. But it all goes on a bit too long and ultimately succumbs to the common bane of action comedies: Imagining that people showed up for the action.