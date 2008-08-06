On The Race Trope

I am a bit late into this particular fray. But the race trope will

appear and reappear many times before this election is done.



The truth is that I couldn't make out the subliminal code of blackness

in the matter of Barack Obama's skinniness. In

any case, why should it be good for his campaign or, for that matter,

bad for it? When I am on a subway (or, more frequently, to tell the

real truth, on an airplane) there doesn't seems to be an inordinate or

even simple difference between black people and white people in their

girth.



But, yes, race is with us in this campaign and, I believe, for the

good. Let me explain.



Rare among long-time Obama supporters, I actually like John McCain.

We are, in that remote D.C. way, friends, well, friends, kind of. We

are on the same side of several issues, but not enough certainly for

me to want him for president. Moreover, on some of these matters,

there is little distance between Obama and McCain. No, I do not think

McCain is a fascist or even a reactionary. Nor, for that matter, do I

think thoughtful people will leave the country if he is elected. Not

even those who threaten to do so, like Susan Sarandon who, in any

case, is not thoughtful but dumb.



Still, I believe this is an historic moment, and Barack Obama is the

carrier of its spirit. John McCain is too much a Republican -- but

neither a Lincoln nor a TR Republican -- even to grasp the heights to

which a President Obama might, just might, lead us.



1. Obama understands that the social contract of American democracy

and democratic capitalism, its very promise, has now been broken.

More people are being left behind when a callous class of the very

rich drip themselves in luxury and indifference. The latest instance

of this is the way in which the bankers' insistence on heaping debt on

the insecure middle class and the poor left these two strata in pain

and in fear. To this there is an answer: "choose equality and flee

greed," as Matthew Arnold instructed the people of England in the mid-

nineteenth century. This does not mean a turn towards socialism, the

brutalities of which and the inanities of which we learned all too well

(and without exception) throughout the twentieth century. The

collapse of the social contract, a contract initiated by Franklin

Roosevelt and his Democratic Party, mandates the restoration to all

Americans of the reasonability of personal aspirations and of communal

ambitions. This last includes what many Democrats fear: American

leadership of the kinder and more gentle ideals of civilization. If

not us, the other English-speaking nations and our largely Western

allies (including India and Japan) who else will define the future of

the planet? Russia? China? Iran? Good luck.



2. The Republican Party and, through it, John McCain are bonded to

ignorance as a social force. George Bush was in his dopey manner the

emblem of official anti-intellectualism. But he commanded not a posse

but an army hostile to science and to the light that learning sheds on

social and economic matters. I suppose that Barack Obama's deftness

in brain work makes his sheer smarts an issue in this campaign, too.

So let it be. Rest assured: he is smarter than his party which, not

quite as much as the Republicans, would govern more by sentiment than

by knowledge.



3. And so we come back to race. Barack Obama's victory in the

elections would begin a new book on race in America, not setting aside

the grim memories but proclaiming the second Emancipation

Proclamation. The promise of a black president languished in

Lincoln's first, was smothered by Republican Reconstruction and

Democratic Jim Crow. The burdens of slavery mutilated minds and

spirits from one generation to the next, as the slowly eroding

memories of white supremacy maintained the law and lore of dominance.

Obama's campaign brings this to a close, even if in some small circles

it may linger, even fester on. This is already a grand

accomplishment. His victory would consummate the long delayed pledge:

a black president. Free at last from our past. Free at last.

















