Nikki Tinker has outdone herself. After race-baiting Steve Cohen a few days ago, she's now race and Jew-baiting him. And then, just in case things couldn't get any more heated, the Armenian genocide reared its ugly head. Tomorrow's the actual primary. Vote Cohen!

P.S. It's almost too late now, but I really hope that, in light of the last few days, EMILY'S List rescinds its endorsement of Tinker, which was a mistake even before she began to run such a despicable campaign.



--Jason Zengerle