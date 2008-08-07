Look Who's Criticizing The Obama Campaign Now

I hardly think the Obama campaign is infallible, but the handwringing going on amongst the Democratic consultant class over Obama's refusal to go to DefCon 1 against McCain, as chronicled in this WaPo article, seems a little ridiculous:

So far, said Eli Pariser, MoveOn.org's executive director, the best response to McCain's celebrity attack has come from Paris Hilton herself, who released her own ad Tuesday calling McCain "the oldest celebrity in the world, like super old."

Ah, so the man in charge of the organization that brought us General Betray Us and Alex's incredibly annoying mom thinks Obama's ads aren't up to snuff. Okay then.

--Jason Zengerle