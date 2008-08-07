Legal Trouble For Kilpatrick, Political Trouble For Obama?

"Mayor Kilpatrick Ordered to Jail." The only thing surprising about that headline, which refers to Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, is the timing.

Kilpatrick is presently awaiting trial for perjury, obstruction of justice, misconduct in office, and several other charges--all of them stemming from an alleged affair with his former chief-of-staff and an alleged effort to hide it. It's a tawdry tale that you can read about here and here. But it's not the original transgressions that have suddenly landed Kilpatrick in the slammer: By crossing the river over to Canada, for a business meeting, Kilpatrick apparently broke the terms of bail. And the judge, incensed, has decided to come down hard on him.

It doesn't sound like Kilpatrick will be there more than one night. Still, he may want to get used to the feeling. The charges against him carry a maximum sentence of fifteen years. And among the pieces of evidence arrayed against him are some apparently incriminating text messages, originally obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

For those of us who live in and around Detroit, there's an immediate, practical question to answer: Who's running the city? It seems the charter doesn't make that clear. But for most of you reading this, there's a long-term, political question to ponder: How will this affect the presidential election?