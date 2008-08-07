Beijing's Latest Attempt At Censorship

As China gears up to host this year's Olympic Games, we asked Beijing-based journalist Christina Larson to file a series of dispatches giving us an on-the-ground perspective. She will be posting them here on the Plank over the next few weeks:

The Chinese government recently informed Chinese-American artist Zhang Hongtu that one of his paintings would not be allowed to enter the country. Zhang, born in China's western Gansu province and raised in a Muslim family, immigrated to New York more than two decades ago and now works out of a studio in Brooklyn. (His portrait of Mao on a Quaker Oat's package appeared on the cover of TNR's China issue last month.)

The restricted painting in question (right, top) depicts the iconic Bird's Nest stadium--where the Olympics will kick off on Friday--in a style this writer finds reminiscent of Picasso's mournful Guernica (right, bottom). The writing on the painting, in Chinese and English, reads: "One world, one dream," "Tibet," and "Human Right."

The painting, slated to be part of an exhibit at Beijing's Lin & Keng gallery, was detained by the Customs Office in July. Typical bureaucratic candor was in order when Beijing customs officials tried to explain their decision. As Zhang wrote to me this week: