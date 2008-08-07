There has been much collateral damage from the sub-prime crisis. And

there is more in the offing. Much of this is just an outgrowth of

the banking profession's obsession with getting people into debt, even

those who are unqualified...and the devil will pay. Some of this

damage, however, is truly startling, its origins obscure and its

repair elusive.



For ten days now, the Boston Globe has been full of articles on the financial collapse

of the 26 year-old Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority which

announced, deep in mid-summer and at the very dawn of return-to-school-

days, that it will not be able to provide anybody with any college

loans this year. Deval Patrick, who became governor before the

economic calamity that has hit the country was clearly seen ran on a

winning spend-spend platform, has been heroically trying to save

middle class and lower middle class students from the deeds of the

financiers. But the fact is that the MEFA is down and out, without

cash itself and without credit, too.



Quite naturally, the governor has been appealing to the state pension

fund to invest in the student loan authority. But, I am afraid, this

will only imperil the pensions of other workers down the line. The

solution is obvious but it will not work.



The next obvious remedy was Harvard, and I don't know whether the

President and Fellows of Harvard College will be able to protect Drew

Faust from her and everybody else's instincts to put the university's

endowment up for raking. Yes, Harvard is an extraordinarily rich

institution, like Stanford and Princeton, Yale and Amherst (to pick on

another Massachusetts institution). But its endowment also funds a

diverse program of undergraduate study, graduate study in a hundred

degrees, professional schools, research in the sciences, social

sciences, humanities and as many cross-disciplinary fields that you or

I could imagine.



It is especially onerous to burden Harvard and other such wealthy

educational centers with the grim results of policies (both financial

and academic) for which they had and have no responsibility. Why not

burden Citigroup and Bear Stearns, Merrill and Lehman instead?

These, after all, had more to do with the collapse of the market than

the treasurer of Harvard College.

