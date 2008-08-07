Brave Little Belgium



That's what it was called during the First World War. Despite the

fact that its neutrality had been guaranteed by the European powers,

Germany invaded the country, captured it and occupied it, leaving

blood soaked turf of perhaps 100,000 men and women.



Now Belgium is prosperous, even more prosperous than Germany. But it

is not a nation, hardly even a country. There's a revealing article

in Monday's Times about the impending dissolution of the entity.

Of course, it has been dissolving for years and maybe its currency

will still work in both parts of the country. But the conflict

between the Francophones and the Flemish is now very deep and very

bitter, exacerbated by class, as always happens, but also by a

widening cultural rift.



Europe is the great abstraction here. As it is many other countries,

even those who have been moved by stupor to vote for the E.U. By

stupor and its companion, non-comprehension.



All of over Europe there are fissiparous tendencies. The Union will

neither disguise them nor disarm them.

