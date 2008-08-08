- Hitting back at ‘The New York Times' for miscalculating the trade-off between national security and the public's right to know by Jack Goldsmith
- Inside The Battle Over Abortion's Place In The Democrat's Platform by Eric Zimmermann
- "Man On Wire" And The Thrill Of Watching Someone Dance Between The Twin Towers by Christopher Orr
- Let The Games--And The Fraught Moral Dilemmas--Begin! by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
And, as always, check out our election-news blog The Stump, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, Marty Peretz's The Spine, and the current issue of the print magazine.
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)