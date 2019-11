Talk about a rout e *. Nikki Tinker's last flurry of despicable ads actually worked against her, as Steve Cohen trounced her 79 to 19 percent in yesterday's Democratic primary. (Cohen beat Tinker 31 to 26 two years ago.) It's like McGruff always said: race- and Jew-baiting doesn't pay!

*--D'oh!

--Jason Zengerle