Who You Calling Preppy?

The RNC's Hawaii travel guide gives prominent mention to Obama's alma mater, the Punahou School, which the RNC describes as "a coeducational college preparatory day school . . . [whose] campus covers 76 acres at the edge of the Manoa Valley." I assume this is part of the GOP's attempts to brand Obama as an out-of-touch elitist. But it's probably worth mentioning that Obama attended Punahou on a scholarship. What's more, McCain attended his own fancypants prep school, Episcopal High School, which sits on 130 acres. Something tells me he wasn't on scholarship, either.

Jason Zengerle

