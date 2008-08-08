How The Progressive Left Also Fights Dirty, Really Dirty

Actually, I don't think the right has played as dirty as this. A Times article by Michael Luo this morning unveils a new netroots enterprise, Accountable America, the unabashed purpose of which is to terrify conservatives from giving campaign money to Republican causes and Republican candidates. It's actually ingenuous.

You get a list of past Republican donors and send each of them one, two, many e-mails with the explicit warning that contributing to conservative campaigns may be dangerous to the donor's health. Or, as Luo puts it, "The warning letter is intended as a first step, alerting donors who might be considering giving to right-wing groups to a variety of potential dangers, including legal trouble, public exposure an watchdog groups digging through their lives." The letter will be in the mail next week.

Perhaps the second move will be to the head of a horse in the bed of the recipients or, better yet, put a bullet in their knee-caps. These people call themselves "liberal" and are called "liberal" by others. But they are really fascists, using terror as a means to close people's minds and checkbooks.

I'd like to learn what my candidate Barack Obama thinks of his friends.