Fed By Bile, Her Campaign Will Never Die... Or Even Pause

All you have to do is read Katharine Q. Seelye's New York Times dispatch from the world in which everything revolves around Hillary's hunger for power to know that her lust has not abated one bit. She knows she's not going to be the nominee. But she wants her name placed in nomination; that it be seconded and, as these jamborees are, probably also thirded; that there be a roll-call of the state delegations; and that the victor pay homage to the vanquished, however much she vanquished herself. This is a set-up from which Obama cannot escape.

"It's as old as, you know, Greek drama," Clinton says, reminding us that she is of the baby boomer generation that still may have read Euripides. "It's a catharsis," she explains further as she segues from ancient drama to the clearest psychological evocation of the last stages of her campaign I've read: "Everybody comes, and they want to yell and scream and have their opportunity, and I think that's all to the good."

This is not only about bile -- her desire is to outsmart Obama, as her husband and she outsmarted Gore, first, at the 2000 Los Angeles convention and, second, by spreading the false analysis that the candidate would lose because he didn't use Bill enough on the hustings. Well, Hillary used him plenty and all to disastrous ends. If I were in the Obama campaign I'd send Clinton off to make peace between the Russians and the Georgians and the Ossetians.

Ah, for the old days, when you could buy Ossetra caviar.