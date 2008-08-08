Beijing's Dashed Hopes For A Brighter Day





As China gears up to host this year's Olympic Games, we asked Beijing-based journalist Christina Larson to file a series of dispatches giving us an on-the-ground perspective. She will be posting them here on The Plank over the next few weeks:

This is how day dawned in the Olympic city.

The streets had been swept immaculate by midnight cleaners, the red flags unfurled. It was quiet outside, with few cars on the road. (Many Beijingers had the day off.) Yet the sky was blanketed in grey haze. Whether from weather or smog, the effect was the same. You could see strain on the faces of passersby. This was the big day. And yet, something was amiss, anxious. It didn't feel like the big day. The government had promised to bring blue skies--with new traffic regulations, factory closures, and machines to seed the clouds with mercury and ward off rain.