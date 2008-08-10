Quote Of The Day: It's Better To Have A Psychotic Fireman

It can seem like the Hillary campaign happened as long ago as the Teapot Dome Scandal, and yet the extent of the dysfunction within her staff still has the power to inspire awe. From Josh Green's forthcoming Atlantic Team Hillary-meltdown story, via Mike Allen:

Green reports that on Feb. 11, the day that Clinton finally replaced campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle with Maggie Williams, Wolfson aide Phil Singer cursed out first Wolfson, then Policy Director and Solis Doyle ally Neera Tanden, yelling: “[Expletive] you and the whole [expletive] cabal” before climbing on a chair, berating the entire staff and leaving. The same day, Washington Post Managing Editor Phillip Bennett wrote Williams to complain Singer had spread rumors about one of his reporters. Williams eventually saw the letter after Wolfson intercepted it, and Singer left for a week. On his return, Green reports that Wolfson explained to a colleague, “When the house is on fire, it’s better to have a psychotic fireman than no fireman at all.”

What with Team Hillary's old melodrama and Team Edwards's new one, those "No Drama With Obama" signs the Obama staff hung all over their Chicago office are starting to look like just the right mantra.

--Eve Fairbanks