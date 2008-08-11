Not "never Again!" But "yes, Again And Again And Again"

I've been with The New Republic for more than 34 years, and I've put a lot of my conscience and energy into making it a publication that dares to tell the truths others avoid. I've also sunk a good deal of money into TNR and, when I tell them how I've spent much of what is, after all, their inheritance I talk about the causes we have championed, not quite in solitude but with an obsessiveness that mirrors the indifference of others to our concerns.

More than a decade ago and for several years thereafter, we riveted on the Serbian enormities carried out against the people of Bosnia. Readers sometimes with accost me, saying, "Enough, enough!" But we mustered on, and it is with some pride that I claim The New Republic to have been one of the true actors (or factors) in the Western intervention against Miloevic's crimes and the crimes of his regular and irregular armies, supported by Russia and the Orthodox churches of Europe. A part of that shameful story was the ignominious callousness of the United Nations (and Kofi Annan, especially) to endangered Muslim life in the former Yugoslavia. We recorded our own role in the controversy with the publication of The Black Book of Bosnia, edited by Nader Mousavizadeh.





Perhaps our most controversial fixation is in the defense of Israel, and--to tell you the truth--I care not a fig about how controversial it is. Israel's struggle is the old struggle of enlightenment against darkness, freedom against oppression, law against domination, spirit against enslavement, science against myth. I cannot fail to notice that the big power enemies of Israel were also the big power enemies of Bosnia.