Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 2

Name: Liu Shaokun

Age: 54

Duration of Incarceration: Started a one year sentence on June 25.

Crime: After China's devastating earthquake in May, Liu, a teacher, posted online photographs of collapsed schools in the city of Deyang. Although the government promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding the schools' poor construction, it instead cracked down on groups calling for reform. And, in that spirit, the government's public security bureau in Deyang has accused Liu of "deliberately inciting families of victims to petition and disseminating anti-government rumours."

Factoid: Families of victims who died in the schools are being pressured to accept financial compensation from the government in exchange for promising not to protest against the government or initiate legal action.

--Eric Zimmermann