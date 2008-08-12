A Palestinian State, If They Really Want One

A leak is not an actual proposal. But if Aluf Benn, the stellar diplomatic correspondent of Ha'aretz, takes the disclosure seriously believe me it is serious.

Nay sayers may object that the Israeli offer to the Palestinian Authority is clouded by the fact that it originates in the besieged head of Ehud Olmert. So be it. I have my own qualms about it. Some of them could be clarified when the plan is made public in detail.





I, for one, think the security of Israel to require a strip running along the border between the West Bank and Jordan, and that strip to be under Israeli control. Not, by the way and on the basis of previous history, a U.N. detachment, of which we have many in the world (including the disastrous UNIFIL along Israel's frontier with Lebanon) almost all of them utter failures.