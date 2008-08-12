Today In Green Propaganda

Al Gore's nonprofit Alliance for Climate Protection has just rolled out a new ad with a huge buy for the Olympics. Their still-running prior set of videos--featuring Nancy Pelosi and Newt Gingrich, country and city, surfers and cowboys, etc.--were pretty effective in promoting a bipartisan vision with a focus on pragmatic solutions (and just the right tinge of American exceptionalism to deter a backlash). Here's the new spot:

I also want to give credit to this really cool-looking Chevy Volt commercial, also airing during the Olympics. The Volt, which is designed to drive 40 miles before needing a single gallon of gas, has been in the pipeline for what seems like forever, but finally Chevrolet has a price point incentive to get the darn thing onto consumer radar and out on the road. Hence this approach, with intense focus on one gasoline station.