Life And Death During The Olympic Games

The Beijing Olympics began at 8:00 p.m. on the eighth day of the eighth month of 2008. Sacred numbers. (A baby in Seattle, born then, weighed eight pounds. And eight ounces? That wasn't reported.) I watched the stupendous razzle-dazzle at my brother-in-law's house on Savannah's Isle of Hope. No razzle-dazzle here, just the Skidaway River shining through the oaks and Spanish moss, and alongside which strolled solitary walkers, joggers, mothers wheeling baby carriages, and well-fed drivers of golf carts, a moving frieze against the beautiful, after-storm sky.

On the Beijing spectacle of spectacles, thousands of synchronized dancers, acrobats, and gymnasts gyrated on enormous digitalized scrolls. They whirled around a translucent blue ball, then gave way to gorgeous fireworks and a flying athlete who, aloft, ignited the scroll-shaped cauldron with the torch that had been carried--and booed--around the earth. The Olympics were open. A parade of athletes grouped by nationality and dressed by famous designers circled the great field; the last contingent was the Chinese. It was headed by the seven-foot basketball player, Yao Ming, who walked beside and later carried tiny Lin Hao, the nine-year-old Sichuan schoolboy who'd dug himself out of the earthquake-made rubble where 20 of his 30 classmates had died and then gone back into it to dig out two of them. Asked why, he said it was his responsibility, he'd been a hall monitor. More than all the fireworks and athletes put together, little Lin Hao had innocently brought China back into the world community.

My wife, a student of Chinese and China, said that one of the crucial tenets of Chinese culture was "Responsibility for Others." The jewel in the crown.

Back home, a call came telling us that our friend, Ted Solotaroff, an exemplum of responsibility, had died on this afternoon of 08/08/08. The caller, his step-daughter, said he'd been peaceful, talking to his wife and another step-daughter when a thunder storm broke out. The noise must have startled something which broke what little was left of him.