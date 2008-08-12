Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 3

Crime: Wang was arrested in September 2002 for publishing a pro-democracy and anti-corruption online journal, and for writing and distributing essays and electronic journals on democracy and other political topics.

Fact: Wang and his wife Yu Ling have filed a suit against Yahoo! in a U.S. federal court, claiming that the company gave information to the Chinese government about his online political activities that led to his arrest. Yahoo! has also been accused of providing information that led to the arrest of dissident Shi Tao.

--James Martin

