So says John McCain. Actually, the full quote is "I know I speak for every American when I say to [Georgian President Saakashvili], today we are all Georgians."

It may be a noble sentiment, and Georgia is deserving of American diplomatic support. But is he really speaking for all--or even most--Americans? My strong hunch is that precious few Americans want to feel they're the victims of Russian aggression. Instead they want all the foreign-policy madness to calm down already. It hardly seems a winning message for McCain to imply that in their hearts the American people should consider themselves at war with Russia.

--Michael Crowley

