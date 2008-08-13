Virginia Goper Headlines Denver! Oops--other Warner

When the Obama press-team email "WARNER TO DELIVER CONVENTION KEYNOTE ADDRESS" hit my inbox at 7:15 this morning, for a minute I actually thought, "Oh my God! It's a coup! They've gotten John Warner to break ranks!", until I clicked through and saw that, of course, the Warner in question was Mark.

I'm sure the charming, youthful, up-and-coming Warner will give a nicely charming, youthful, and up-and-coming speech in Denver. But I also think my reaction reflects something about Mark Warner: he's a little forgettable, especially after he suddenly begged off of what seemed like an inevitable run for the top this year. I know he's supposed to be the Next Big Thing in Democratic politics, but hasn't that been true for a while now? Will he ever stop hovering around "Next" and make a pass at being the Big Thing proper?

--Eve Fairbanks

