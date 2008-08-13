Gori Is Guernica

I have never seen Gori. But it is not a great metropolis. It hosts no military targets, absolutely none at all. When it was bombed by the Russian air force only civilians were in its streets and houses. And, fortunately for the historians, also Charles Clover, one of the Financial Times' correspondents in Georgia. His account of the ten strikes on the town appears in Wednesday's edition.



Of course, there will be no homages to Gori. Not by Picasso and not by any other artists. Georgia's cause is just that, the cause of an unfashionable people who want to live their own lives.



How about their enemies, the Russians? Well, there are still many who think they can do nothing wrong. And, after all, they are a great power. So shut up. Do you want to start another Cold War?

