Jerome Corsi: Chicken Little

It's beautiful that Jerome Corsi, the author of the bestselling, fact-fudging Obama Nation book the Times profiled today, is also one of the top pushers of the North American Union story -- one of the weirder malevolent-government conspiracy theories out there. Last year, the Boston Globe did a nice piece on the NAU fearmongers and the reality (or lack thereof) behind the theory:

The North American Union is a supranational organization, modeled on the European Union, that will soon fuse Canada, the United States, and Mexico into a single economic and political unit. The details are still being worked out by the countries' leaders, but the NAU's central governing body will have the power to nullify the laws of its member states. Goods and people will flow among the three countries unimpeded, aided by a network of continent-girdling superhighways. The US and Canadian dollars, along with the peso, will be phased out and replaced by a common North American currency called the amero. If you haven't heard about the NAU, that may be because its plotters have succeeded in keeping it secret. Or, more likely, because there is no such thing. ...

If the anti-NAU cause has a prophet, it is Corsi. ... Corsi said in an interview that his belief in the NAU stemmed from his realization that it was the only logical explanation for the Bush administration's refusal to police the US-Mexico border adequately. "I kept asking myself why, six years into the war on terror, was Bush not securing the border?" he said.