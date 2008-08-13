Veep Veep: Evan Not Almighty

Barack Obama could surely do worse than to tap Evan Bayh as his running mate. He is an honorable and highly experienced public official, having served both as governor and U.S. senator from his home state of indiana. And, as my colleague Nate Silver has noted, his voting record suggests he's actually a bit more progressive than his centrist image suggests. But does that make Bayh the best choice for the job? The answer, I wrote previously in this space, is "no." And a new column from journalist Carl Cannon only reinforces my thinking.

The article, which appears on the Reader's Digest website, offers seven reasons why Bayh would make an ideal running mate. In addition to making familar arguments, like the fact that Bayh would help put Indiana in play, Cannon suggests that "a Bayh pick would have the feel of Bill Clinton's 1992 successful choice of Al Gore." According to Cannon,

Just as Obama and Bayh would represent the Midwest, Clinton and Gore were two southerners, of a simliar age, height, and outlook. Bayh is is reminiscient of Gore in other ways, too. As the sons of U.S. Senators, they both attended St. Albans prep school, and really grew up in Washington, D.C., as much as in their home states.

Cannon is right about 1992: Gore was the perfect campaign sidekick and, later, the perfect vice president. And, it's true, Gore and Bayh have some superifcial biographical similarities. But the differences between Gore and Bayh are far more striking.

By 1992, Gore had already established himself as an influential and widely respected authority on not one but two issues, the environment and arms control. He'd held groundbreaking hearings on toxic waste and he had enacted legislation, later called "the Gore Bill," that led to the creation of the National Information Infrastructure. He'd also written a best-selling book that, contrary to most of the tripe written by sitting politicians, actually won critical acclaim for its intellectual heft. (As a Washington Post reviewer wrote, "if there lives a member of Congress who knows more about the environment, he or she isn't talking, much less writing.")