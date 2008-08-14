Journey To The Dirtiest City On Earth

Via Dave Roberts, the folks at VBS.tv traveled to the Chinese city of Linfen, a coal-mining town that has the frequent honor of being ranked the most polluted city on the planet. (Granted, the rankings do shift, depending on what's being measured: The decaying Azerbaijani city of Sumgayit—a former Soviet petrochemical complex turned toxic wasteland, where cancer rates are now 22 percent to 51 percent higher than the rest of the country—holds top spot on some surveys.) A day's stroll through Linfen, says the narrator, is like sucking down three packs of cigarettes. Anyway, the whole documentary is very well done—here's the first part: