Finding The Right Words For Abortion

Last week I wrote about pro-life Democrats’ efforts to add abortion reduction language to the party’s platform. On Saturday, the platform committee released a draft:

The Democratic Party strongly and unequivocally supports Roe v Wade and a woman's right to choose a safe and legal abortion, regardless of ability to pay, and we oppose any and all efforts to weaken or undermine that right. The Democratic Party also strongly supports affordable family planning services and comprehensive age-approproiate sex education which empowers people to make informed choices and live healthy lives. We also recognize that such health care and education help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and thereby also reduce the need for abortion. The Democratic Party also strongly supports a woman's decision to have a child by ensuring access to and availability of programs for pre- and post-natal health care, parenting skills, income support, and caring adoption programs." [Emphasis added].

This strikes a delicate compromise--and it seems to have worked. The first sentence strongly supports abortion rights--most notably, it does not call for abortion to be “more rare,” as the platform had in 1996 or 2000, nor does it include the Clintonian phrase "safe, legal, and rare.” But the last sentence is entirely new and approaches what might be called common ground: an affirmation by the party of a woman’s “decision to have a child.” Thus far, the pro-choice activists I’ve spoken with seem very content: “It’s absolutely the right thing to say,” Kate Michelman, former President of NARAL told me.

What’s interesting is that pro-life Democrats are encouraged as well. Sojourners, a progressive Christian magazine, sponsored a conference call Tuesday of moderate Christians who were cautiously enthusiastic about the language. Jim Wallis, editor of Sojourners and author of God’s Politics, praised the party for having reached out to him and others with phone calls and email exchanges “almost every day” in the weeks leading up to the drafting. It’s “less than we wanted but more than we expected,” said Tony Campolo, a pastor and professor at Eastern University, as well as a member of the platform committee. Joel Hunter, an Orlando megachurch pastor, seemed most enthusiastic: “Obama’s campaign and the Democratic Party have taken a historic and courageous step toward empowering women to give them an expanded range of choices and saving babies' lives,” he said.