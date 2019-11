Yes, so diplomatic. Literal masters of diplomacy.



President Sarkozy comes to the rescue of battered and bombed out Georgia. It's an engrossing tale, told by Andrew Kramer in the New York Times of Thursday. Engrossing, yes. But not satisfying. The Soviets are bastards. They need no rationale for brutality or super-brutality. It is the way of a big power, at least a big power that is not checked at home and has no allies on which it needs to rely.

