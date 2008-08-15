Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 6

Name: Dolma Kyab

Age: 32

Date of Incarceration: 3/9/05-present

Crime: Up until his arrest at the Lhasa grade school where he taught history, Tibetan intellectual Dolma Kyab was writing a book in Chinese about identity, democracy, and environmental concerns in Tibet. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2005 for "endangering state security." After suffering tuberculosis in two different prisons, Kyab was sent to a labor camp in 2007. His family's appeal was rejected.