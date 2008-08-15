Portraits Of Unity

Looks like Bob Johnson--BET founder and big-time Clinton donor who, the last time we heard from him, was talking about how "Barack Obama was doing something in the neighborhood that I won't say what he was doing but he said it in his book"--is evidently trying to make amends. From Politico:

Less than one month after Clinton conceded, Johnson cut checks totaling nearly $32,000 to Obama’s campaign and a joint account established by Obama and the Democratic National Committee. Plus, he told Politico he has bundled about $200,000 for Obama’s campaign, though it has yet to include him on its list of bundlers.



I just hope that, should Obama win, he has a long memory.

--Jason Zengerle