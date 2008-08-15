What About Joe?

The DNC has set up a website called The Next Cheney to attack eight people it deems as potential McCain running mates But, although included in the eight are such seeming longshots as Fred Smith and Carly Fiorina, it doesn't include a guy who's reportedly on McCain's short list: Joe Lieberman. I realize it might be a little awkward for the DNC to attack an "Independent Democrat" like Lieberman. But seeing as how Lieberman hasn't seemed too concerned about offending Democrats' sensibilities of late, I don't see any reason for the DNC not to return the favor.

P.S. Besides, wouldn't the DNC going after Lieberman be a relatively painless way (for Democrats) to punish him for his apostasy, as opposed to kicking him out of the Senate Democratic caucus?

--Jason Zengerle

