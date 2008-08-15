An Edwards Fallacy

The NYT reported today (as has the Enquirer, I think) that Rielle was living with Andrew Young, the supposed father of her baby, and his wife. Reader E.C. makes an excellent point:

no woman in her right mind, or even in her wrong mind, would allow her husband's mistress to move in with them, no matter how much cash Fred Baron was paying them.

Sort of obvious perhaps, but something that gets overlooked.

P.S. The only thing worse for Edwards than confronting all this continued speculation would be the silence he's now maintaining. Unfortunately the likeliest conclusion to draw is that there's some legal jeopardy at play here which is outweighing any (dwindling) hopes of salvaging some dignity. Which, in turn, only makes this a more legitimate story for non-tabloid media coverage.



--Michael Crowley

