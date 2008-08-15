Muted Straight Talk, Cont'd

A few months ago John McCain floated the intriguing idea of subjecting himself as president to unscripted "question time"-style grillings before the Congress. The notion tickled the fancy of even many a liberal McCain critic.

Now that McCain's staff has cut off nearly all his spontaneous interactons with the media, it might be time to reconsider the seriousness of this pledge. I know campaigns demand extreme message discipline--but it's not like a president is immune from gaffes either. If McCain beats Obama with his current tight-lipped approach, it's a hard to imagine him switching right back to his old freewheeling ways.

--Michael Crowley